Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dominique Rowe-Vanburen was last seen Monday in the Queenswood Heights area of Orléans, police said in a news release. He has medical conditions that require prescription medication and there are concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Dominique is described as white, 5-foot-7 (170 cm) and 205 lbs (93 kg), with medium complexion, and a muscular build. He has green eyes and short, dirty blonde/light brown hair. He also has a gap between his teeth on the right side of his mouth.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jogging pants and is known to frequent the Tenth Line Road and Innes Road area.

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.