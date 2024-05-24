Sunshine and hot temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa Race Weekend
It will be a cloudy start to the last weekend of May in Ottawa, but sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Great Glebe Garage Sale and Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day today. High 21 C.
Clearing tonight. Low 8 C.
Saturday will be mainly sunny, with increasing cloudiness through the day. High 21 C.
The forecast is calling for temperatures to warm up on Sunday, as thousands of runners take to the streets of Ottawa for the marathon and half marathon.
Sunday will be sunny and a high of 27 C.
The outlook for Monday and Tuesday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on both days. High 19 C on Monday and Tuesday.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.
Hot month ahead
The long range forecast is calling for hot temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the end of May and start of June.
Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures for the reason over the next four weeks.
