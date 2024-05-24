OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Sunshine and hot temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa Race Weekend

    The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. May 21, 2024. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. May 21, 2024. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It will be a cloudy start to the last weekend of May in Ottawa, but sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Great Glebe Garage Sale and Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day today. High 21 C.

    Clearing tonight. Low 8 C.

    Saturday will be mainly sunny, with increasing cloudiness through the day. High 21 C.

    The forecast is calling for temperatures to warm up on Sunday, as thousands of runners take to the streets of Ottawa for the marathon and half marathon.

    Sunday will be sunny and a high of 27 C.

    The outlook for Monday and Tuesday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on both days. High 19 C on Monday and Tuesday.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.

    Hot month ahead

    The long range forecast is calling for hot temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the end of May and start of June.

    Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures for the reason over the next four weeks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code

    Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News