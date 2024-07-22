Ottawa police investigating link between Hampton Park homicide and fatal shooting at wedding last fall

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says there is a link between a recent homicide in the city and a shooting at a wedding last fall that claimed the lives of two men who police said were not intended targets.

Speaking to reporters Monday ahead of the Ottawa Police Service Board meeting, Stubbs said the shooting death of Adam Abdullahi Elmi, 28, at the Hampton Park Plaza on July 5 is linked to the double-homicide at the Infinity Convention Centre on Sept. 3, 2023.

"They are attached and they are related and we're looking at every aspect possible to resolve both files," he said.

Stubbs, however, would not comment on the nature of the link between the two cases.

"There's personal privacy issues there that I want to maintain, but I can tell you that … we are looking at all aspects of both homicides," he said.

The incident on Sept. 3, 2023 took place at a wedding at the Infinity Convention Centre. Two men visiting from Toronto were killed and six other people were injured after approximately 50 rounds were fired into the crowd. Police said the victims, Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, were not the intended targets.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Elmi was killed July 5, while outside a restaurant at the Hampton Park Plaza on Carling Avenue.

Canada-wide arrest warrants have been issued for two men in connection with his death. Both men, Soubere Yusuf Akli, 28, and Kennedid Atteyeh, 23, are believed to be out of the country.