Skip the Dishes coming to two eastern Ontario communities

Food delivery app Skip the Dishes is coming to two more eastern Ontario communities as part of a nationwide expansion.

The company announced on Monday that hungry residents of Pembroke and Smiths Falls will be able to access the platform's selection of restaurants starting today.

Some of the available selections include the Boomtown Fusion Eatery in Smiths Falls and both Bonanza Restaurant and Joe's Family Pizzeria in Pembroke.

KFC and McDonald's will also be available.

On Monday, Skip the Dishes announced it would expand to 13 Canadian cities in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario.

Users can enjoy $0 delivery fee as part of the expansion.

"Supporting our ambition to deliver more of what Canadians want, we are thrilled to be bringing Skip's unparalleled convenience to even more doorsteps across the country," said Skip the Dishes head of local partnerships Loraine Nyokong in a news release.

"With this latest phase of our expansion, we're proudly strengthening our partnerships with local restaurants and small businesses nationwide, connecting them with loyal customers and bringing them more hungry demand through the Skip network."

Skip the Dishes is available in 450 cities and towns across Canada.