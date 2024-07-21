Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership

An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.

A parts shortage is causing the delay, but Joshua Kim says he’s running out of patience, having to rely on public transit for the past eight months.

"It went from a 20-minute drive to work, to over an hour and ten minutes, each way," said Kim.

His car has been stuck at Camco Acura, after flooding caused problems with the airbags on his 2016 Acura TLX.

"The insurance adjuster pretty much said that the water damage had caused the sensors to short circuit which caused the airbags to pop in," said Kim.

His insurance provider covered the cost of a rental car for the first couple of months, but that ran out in November. There is still no word on when his car will be fixed.

Acura Canada tells CTV News in a statement that wiring harnesses in general have been difficult to get.

"Mr. Kim most recently contacted Acura Canada Customer Relations on July 16, 2024 to inquire about the parts and make a request for a rental vehicle. We responded back to the customer yesterday to let him know his request was approved while we attempt to locate and supply the parts," Acura Canada said.

But Kim says he hasn’t heard anything since he reached out last week and as for the rental vehicle, he says his request was denied in October.

"What they told me was that I was not entitled to a rental vehicle," Kim said.

In an email, Acura told Kim the parts have been submitted to Honda Canada on critical backorder, but there is no estimated time of arrival.

Kim says he wants Acura to provide him with a rental vehicle while he waits for his car to be fixed, whenever that may be.

"They’ve had plenty of time to be able to fix it and it just seems like everything falls on me when I was the victim with the flooding and the parts delay," he said.