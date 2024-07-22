Callers alert OPP to 'erratic driver' on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa, driver facing charges

A 22-year-old Embrun, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges after police responded to calls for an erratic driver on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say police received "numerous calls" about a driver on Highway 417 in Russell County just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

"The complainants stated that a blue Mazda CX5, travelling westbound, was continuously flashing its high-beams and stopped in a live lane causing vehicles to use the shoulder to avoid the vehicle," police said in a statement.

Officers located the vehicle at a McDonald's in Embrun a short time later.

Police say when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled the scene and almost struck a police vehicle head on.

Officers were able to identify the driver and when they contacted him, he agreed to turn himself in, according to police. Police also located the vehicle parked on a street in a nearby neighbourhood.

The 22-year-old man is facing charges of operation of a vehicle while impaired-alcohol, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

Police say the vehicle has been impounded for 45 days.