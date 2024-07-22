900 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024: Here are the hot spots for thefts

Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.

Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service's crime map shows 929 vehicles have been reported stolen so far in Ottawa in 2024, including 77 in the first 21 days of July.

Police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicle thefts between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.

At least one vehicle has been stolen in all 24 wards across Ottawa this year.

Gloucester-Southgate has been the hardest hit by vehicle thefts so far in 2024, with 95 vehicle thefts.

Bay ward is second with 68 vehicle thefts, followed by 59 vehicles stolen in Rideau-Vanier, 53 in Orléans East-Cumberland and 52 in River ward.

The Ottawa Police Service's crime map shows where more than 900 vehicles have been reported stolen from in Ottawa so far this year. (Ottawa Police Service crime map/website)

Here is a look at the top 15 wards for reported vehicle thefts in the first seven months of 2024

Gloucester-Southgate: 95

Bay: 68

Rideau-Vanier: 59

Orléans East-Cumberland: 53

River: 52

Barrhaven West: 50

Rideau-Rockcliffe: 48

Beacon Hill-Cyrville: 47

Alta Vista: 44

Somerset: 44

College: 42

Orleans South-Navan: 39

Riverside South-Findlay Creek: 36

Knoxdale-Merivale: 33

Capital: 29

(Source: Ottawa Police Service crime map)