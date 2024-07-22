5 injured, 2 critically after motorcycle collision on Hwy. 401

Five people were injured following a crash between a motorcycle and two vehicles west of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on westbound Highway 401 in Loyalist Township at approximately 9:30 p.m.

An OPP spokesperson says one vehicle had five occupants, with three being transported to an area hospital. One person inside the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

The driver of the motorcycle was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 401 remains closed at County Road 4 with detours posted in the area.

The matter remains under investigation by police.