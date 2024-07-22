OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 5 injured, 2 critically after motorcycle collision on Hwy. 401

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    Share

    Five people were injured following a crash between a motorcycle and two vehicles west of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday evening.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on westbound Highway 401 in Loyalist Township at approximately 9:30 p.m.

    An OPP spokesperson says one vehicle had five occupants, with three being transported to an area hospital. One person inside the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

    The driver of the motorcycle was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the second passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Highway 401 remains closed at County Road 4 with detours posted in the area.

    The matter remains under investigation by police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News