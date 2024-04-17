Sunny in Ottawa today, but 10-15 mm of rain expected on Thursday

A sunny and mild Wednesday is in the forecast for Ottawa today, before heavy rain moves back into the national capital region for the final two days of the work week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for 10 to 15 mm of rain on Thursday, with more rain expected on Friday.

Ottawa has already received 46 mm of rain and 19.6 cm of snow in April, including 19 mm of rain last Thursday.

The forecast calls for mainly sunny in Ottawa today before clouds move in this afternoon. High 13 C.

Cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 7.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain to start on Thursday, with periods of rain beginning later in the morning. High 11 C.

Friday will see showers. High 15 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Sunny on Sunday. High 11 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 12 C and a low of 2 C.