New fitness club to open at old Canadian Tire Store in Ottawa's west end

A new fitness club will open in the old Canadian Tire store in Ottawa's west end by the end of the year.

Atlea Active has announced the 129,000 square-foot "wellness and social club" will open on Carling Avenue in late 2024, with nine fitness studios, a "one-of-a-kind Hot Yoga Studio," six indoor pickleball courts, an aquatic centre with a three-lane 25-metre lap pool, a children's pool and an exclusive Women's Only Fitness Studio.

"Altea Ottawa will also extend the experience beyond the fitness realm, featuring comfortable and bright social spaces, coworking amenities, and luxe change rooms with dry saunas and steam cabins," Atlea said in a statement. "The club will offer youth programming through the Aquatic facility, which provides kids swimming lessons, and the Active Kid's Club, which includes a mini gym, arts and crafts, and interactive game zones for junior members."

The club will also have a Fusion Studio offering Barre and Mat Pilates, a Signature Studio offering high-energy HIIT formats, a theatre-style Cycle Studio and a hot tub.

Atlea is moving into the former Canadian Tire Store after the company moved out of the location at Carling and Clyde avenues to open a store at the Carlingwood Mall.

Atlea has opened clubs in Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, with plans to open in the Yorkville Market in Toronto next year.

The fitness and wellness brand also announced on Thursday that Jeff York is the new CEO of Atlea. York spearheaded the nationwide expansion of Giant Tiger and the co-CEO of Farm Boy.

"I'm honoured and excited to step into the role of CEO at Altea to lead this next chapter, including the highly anticipated launch of our Ottawa club," York said in a statement. "Altea represents the next wave of fitness clubs, uniting boutique fitness, social and wellness concepts under one roof where members receive premium services at great value. Having lived in Ottawa my entire life, I am very proud to be part of a dedicated team that will deliver the best fitness and wellness experience that our city has ever seen."