Police in Kingston, Ont. issue a warning about a taxi scam that steals a victim's bank card info

Police in Kingston, Ont. are warning residents and tourists are about a taxi scam where suspects are stealing the victims' bank cards.

Police say officers have received three reports involving a taxi scam within the past month, "which occurred at a west end department store located on Midland Avenue."

The vehicle involved in the alleged scam had a "taxi" sign on the vehicle's seat and was not mounted to the roof, according to police.

"Investigators allege the scams would occur when an unsuspecting victim would walk by a taxi and be approached by someone pretending to be a fare," police said in a statement Thursday morning.

"The scammer would tell the victim that the taxi doesn’t accept cash, offering the victim cash in exchange for using their debit or credit card. The taxi operator, who police allege is part of the scam, would use the victim’s card and then swap it out for a similar looking card."

Police say the suspects would then go and make cash withdrawals and purchases with the victim's card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.