    • Sunny, humid and hazy weather for Ottawa today

    Dows Lake in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Dows Lake in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Another sunny, hazy and humid day is in the forecast for Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day on Thursday. High 26 C with the humidex making it feel like 29.

    Clear tonight. Low 13 C.

    There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 26 C.

    Rain returns on Saturday. The forecast says Ottawa will see showers and a high of 21 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.

    Monday will be cloudy with a high of 17 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C.

    Thunderbirds flying over Ottawa

    The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Ottawa-Gatineau today.

    Officials say the Thunderbirds will perform a flypast at 4 p.m. today as they arrive in the national capital region for the AERO Gatineau-Ottawa.

