Students protest dress code 'blitz' and drive-by shooting on Ottawa highway: Top stories this week
Students protest a dress code “blitz” at a French Catholic high school, police investigate a drive-by shooting on the Queensway and Metcalfe is losing its only bank branch.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Ottawa’s French Catholic school board is apologizing for a dress code blitz at an Orléans school this week, saying the way senior staff enforced it was unacceptable.
Hundreds of students protested outside Béatrice-Desloges Catholic High School on Friday, one day after teachers and staff conducted a dress code “blitz” that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Sophie Labbée, 18, was one of the students called out of class because of her wardrobe. She said a teacher told her that her shorts were too short.
“She said that they had to be mid-thigh, and made me do this weird test where I bend my knee and she touched my thigh and showed me that that was my mid-thigh and if it was any shorter than that it was inappropriate,” she told CTV News Ottawa.
“I didn’t appreciate that. It made me uncomfortable and it was a little humiliating, because it was in front of other classes too.”
On Saturday, the Director of Education for the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est apologized to parents and students for the dress code enforcement blitz, and said board staff would be following up with all schools.
“This dress code verification strategy is not encouraged by the CECCE and is not acceptable,” Marc Bertrand wrote. “All students must absolutely be treated with dignity and respect. No student should be subject to such a check of his or her clothing and even less to be challenged in front of his or her peers. The strategy employed by the school last Thursday unfortunately does not reflect these values, which are very dear to the CECCE.”
Sophie Labbée, 18, was called out of class at Ottawa's Béatrice-Desloges Catholic High School and told her shorts did not comply with the school's dress code. (Courtesy: Sophie Labbée)
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
The Pontiac Region in western Quebec is losing its vet that specializes in horses due to her fluency in French.
Melissa Jowett has practiced in the Quyon region, but is now losing her licence to practice because she failed the French language test.
“Unfortunately, languages are not my forte, and although I get by relatively well due to the Anglophone/bilingual nature of the Pontiac and La Peche regions, this does not alter the rules,” Jowett said in a statement.
Now, residents have a petition to get Dr. Jowett’s licence back, arguing the closest vet is now two hours away.
"Having a vet that speaks one language is better than no vet at all,” said horse breeder Andrea Goffart.
Horse owners in Quyon, Que. are raising the alarm about the impact of language laws as they lose their local veterinarian, whose French is insufficient for a permanent licence. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people
Two people were injured when gunfire was exchanged between moving cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon, police said.
Ottawa police are investigating the shooting in the westbound lanes of Highway 417, between the Parkdale Avenue and Metcalfe Street exits.
Both cars involved were travelling in the fast lane; one was a white Mercedes.
A man and woman, both 25, later showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police say they were uncooperative with investigators.
RBC closing bank branch in Metcalfe
Royal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa’s south end without a bank branch.
RBC tells CTV News Ottawa that clients have been notified that it will close its Royal Bank branch on Victoria Street on Oct. 14.
RBC says "a couple of factors" led to the decision to close the Metcalfe branch, including fewer clients coming into branches and more choosing to do their banking online or at the ATM, clients tending to do their banking at more than one location and more options available to meet with an advisor.
The area councillor is urging community members to join in his “big campaign to save the bank,” and send letters to RBC asking the big bank to reconsider the bank closure.
"This is the conversation in the village every day. You have a farmer market down the road, you have senior citizens live in the community," Coun. George Darouze said.
The Royal Canadian Bank will close its branch in Metcalfe, a rural community in south Ottawa, in mid-October much to the disappointment of local residents. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa).
City spending $430,000 to address 'post-construction deficiencies' on seven-year-old pedestrian bridge
The city of Ottawa is spending $430,000 to address “post-construction deficiencies” on the Max Keeping Pedestrian Bridge, seven years after it opened in Ottawa's east end.
The $12 million cycling and pedestrian bridge over the Queensway connects the Ottawa Baseball Stadium with the VIA Rail Station and Tremblay O-Train Station.
"Deficiency work is normal and expected for construction projects,” says Ottawa’s Director of Infrastructure Services Carina Duclos. Workers have been repairing the bridge over the last month, focusing on the south end near Tremblay Road.
"Work includes sealant repairs to glass windows, installation of waterproof insulation at a few locations inside the bridge structure, touch ups to the steel structure and minor repairs to south west abutment (where the structure meets the ground)," Duclos says in a statement to CTV News.
The cycling and pedestrian bridge, originally known as the Coventry pedestrian and cycling bridge, opened in February 2015. It was renamed after former CJOH anchor Max Keeping in 2016.
The Max Keeping Pedestrian Bridge over the Queensway opened in 2015. (Google Street)
WATCH LIVE | Gunman who allegedly killed 10 in Buffalo supermarket attack was on authorities' radar, governor says
New York's governor said an alleged gunman had been on the radar of authorities since high school as police on Sunday were investigating a shooting that left 10 people dead at a Buffalo grocery store.
Twitch says livestream of Buffalo mass shooting was removed in less than 2 minutes
A spokesperson for Twitch said the company removed a livestream by the Buffalo grocery store massacre suspect less than two minutes after the violence started.
Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him
Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him but that he stands firm on his views on topics such as abortion.
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
Royal couple to begin Canadian tour amid increasing skepticism of monarchy
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are set to begin a three-day tour of Canada this week that will focus on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change -- and on connecting with a Canadian public that is increasingly skeptical of the monarchy.
Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership
Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faced a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed Sunday by its wins on and off the battlefield.
Pope Francis rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints
Pope Francis created 10 new saints on Sunday, rallying from knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchair to preside over the first canonization ceremony at the Vatican in over two years.
