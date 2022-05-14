Students protest dress code 'blitz' and drive-by shooting on Ottawa highway: Top stories this week

Students protest a so-called dress code "blitz" at Beatrice-Desloges Catholic High School in Orléans on Friday afternoon. Students protest a so-called dress code "blitz" at Beatrice-Desloges Catholic High School in Orléans on Friday afternoon.

Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership

Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

