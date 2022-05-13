Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people

Two people were injured in a shooting between cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon. Two people were injured in a shooting between cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family

A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina