Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people

Two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged between moving cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the eastbound Highway 417 between the Parkdale Avenue and Metcalfe Street exits around 1:20 p.m.

Both cars involved were travelling in the fast lane; one was a white Mercedes.

Police say the shooting was targeted. A man and woman, both 25, later showed up at hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police say they were uncooperative with investigators.

Police released information about the shooting early Friday afternoon. They are asking for any witnesses or people who may have dash cam or security footage to get in touch.