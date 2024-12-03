Chief William Commanda Bridge closing for winter as of Wednesday

With Ottawa's first notable snowfall expected Wednesday, the City of Ottawa says it will be closing the Chief William Commanda Bridge for the season.

"Starting tomorrow, December 4, the Chief William Commanda Bridge will be closed for the 2024/2025 winter season as it will be unsafe for public use," the City of Ottawa said Tuesday in a post on social media.

"New gates have been installed and will be used to open and close the bridge in the spring and fall as required."

Ottawa is expected to receive around 10 cm of snow Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect.

The popular pedestrian and cycling crossing over the Ottawa River was not designed for winter use. City staff say they have looked into de-icing products, but none has been found to be suitable for the type of structure or the location of the bridge within the source water protection zone.

A memo issued in early November said the city is not considering grooming snow for winter sports this year. The city said below-average levels of snowfall and higher than normal temperatures last winter made it impossible to assess the feasibility of alternate maintenance to accommodate winter activities.

The span across the Ottawa River, known formerly as the Prince of Wales Bridge, opened as a new multi-use pathway for cyclists and pedestrians during the summer of 2023 after a $23.9 million renovation.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington