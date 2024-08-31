Stallion lovers gather at annual horse celebration in eastern Ontario

An eastern Ontario town held its annual event for horse lovers on Saturday, celebrating the history of the relationship between humans and their four-legged friends.

"It's great for us to be able to show that we are a lot of variety here," said the Horse Lovers' Weekend coordinator Julian Whittam in an interview.

The event, located in Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, isn’t just a celebration of history, but serves to recognize the way horses are used in the present day as well.

A handful of farmers from eastern Ontario were present Saturday, including Sarah Wilkins from Ashfield Farm in Ottawa, showcasing her equine therapy horses.

According to Wilkins, the horses are similar to therapy dogs.

"They're very social," she said. "They kind of have all kinds of dynamics which we can relate to socially."

"Particularly for clients that have been in trauma situations, they can really help."

In addition to Ashfield Farm, another representative from Ottawa was showing off their stallions.

Madahoki Farm houses Canada’s only Indigenous horse breed, called Ojibwe spirit horses. The breed is an endangered species with fewer than 200 in all of North America.

"Our horses are our four-legged ambassadors," said Madahoki Farm CEO Trina Simard.

"They help share a lot about our community and our connection to these traditional homelands that are now Canada."

Upper Canada Village celebrates the history of the region, but for Labour Day weekend, they’re focusing on both the past and present.

"In the 19th century, horses were such an important part of life then," said Whittam. "But this event is a great way for us to bring that forward right into the present day."

The Horse Lovers event will continue on Sunday before wrapping up on Labour Day.

Upper Canada Village is located approximately 90 kilometres south of Ottawa.