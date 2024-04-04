Spring snowstorm brings 13 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario

Snow is expected to continue to fall through the day as the biggest snowstorm in two months creates slippery driving conditions in Ottawa, and has left thousands of customers without power across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Ottawa police reported 28 collisions so far today, including a double-decker OC Transpo bus sliding off the road on Frank Kenny Road. The bus driver was assessed at the scene. Ontario Provincial Police in Hawkesbury urged drivers to stay off the roads on Thursday due to snow drifts and whiteout conditions.

A tow truck pulls a double-decker OC Transpo bus out of a ditch on Frank Kenny Road Thursday morning. Paramedics say one person assessed at the scene. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with Environment Canada calling for another 5 to 10 cm of snow today. A total of 14.5 mm of rain and 13 cm of snow has already been recorded at the Ottawa Airport since Wednesday morning.

"Snow, at times heavy, will continue this morning and begin to taper to light snow this afternoon," Environment Canada said in a statement. "Strong northeast winds combined with this snow is producing reduced visibility in blowing snow over some locations."

School buses are running for English and French language schools in Ottawa, while buses have been cancelled for the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and in Renfrew County for schools in Zone 4 Madawaska. There will be no school bus service for French-language schools in Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

Commuters have reported slushy road conditions across the city today. Officials with the city of Ottawa insist staff were ready to treat the conditions during the storm.

"Our crews are out there. Roads are mostly slushy, with some snow-covered turn lanes," Bryden Denyes, area manager of Ottawa roads, told CTV Morning Live on Thursday.

"Our crews are out there; we'll treat those conditions, we'll be looking at sidewalks throughout the day as well to make sure the transportation network is safe."

Snow falls in the ByWard Market on Thursday, April 4. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa

Crash involving a school bus

No one was hurt when a vehicle collided with a school bus in Chelsea, Que.

The collision happened on Chemin de la Montagne at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of the school bus was unable to make a turn onto a side street, when they were unable to make the turn due to the slippery road conditions and was hit from behind by another driver.

There were 14 children onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Police say both vehicles still had their winter tires on.

Power outages

Hydro Ottawa is reporting an outage affecting 1,256 customers without power in Ottawa's south end. The outage is in the area of Big Dipper, Capricorn and Borbridge.

Hydro One is reporting approximately 20,000 customers remain without power from Petawawa to Alexandria following the storm. The utility hopes to restore power by tonight, according to its website.

Hydro Quebec is reporting that 25,000 customers remain without power in western Quebec, including 917 in Gatineau and 10,600 in Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais. There is no word on when power will be restored.

Camp Fortune

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is closed for the day due to a hydro outage.

The popular ski hill had planned to open for a 'Snow Day at Skyline" due to the snow.

In a statement Thursday morning, Camp Fortune said "we tried."

"Today's snow day is cancelled due to a major power outage at Fortune and in Chelsea."

Ottawa forecast

The forecast calls for snow at times heavy today. Temperature steady near 1 C.

Periods of snow tonight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near 0 C.

Friday will see flurries or rain showers changing to rain near 12 p.m. High 5 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high of 14 C.