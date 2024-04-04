Here's what you need to know about school bus service in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday, April 4

School buses are running in Ottawa today following one of the biggest snowstorms of the season, but buses are cancelled for some schools across eastern Ontario.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school bus and van transportation will be running for Ottawa's English and French school boards, but there may be delays due to the road conditions.

Here is a look at the school bus cancellations for Thursday, April 4:

Cancelled

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

French language schools in Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville

Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium says buses are cancelled for Zone 4 Madawaska.

Schools are open today

School buses running