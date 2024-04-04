OTTAWA
Here's what you need to know about school bus service in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday, April 4

School bus stop arm at Newry Coach Lines near Listowel, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) School bus stop arm at Newry Coach Lines near Listowel, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
School buses are running in Ottawa today following one of the biggest snowstorms of the season, but buses are cancelled for some schools across eastern Ontario.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school bus and van transportation will be running for Ottawa's English and French school boards, but there may be delays due to the road conditions.

Here is a look at the school bus cancellations for Thursday, April 4:

Cancelled

  • Upper Canada District School Board
  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
  • French language schools in Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville
  • Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium says buses are cancelled for Zone 4 Madawaska.

Schools are open today

School buses running

  • Ottawa Carleton District School Board
  • Ottawa Catholic School Board
  • Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est (Ottawa schools)
  • Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (Ottawa schools)
  • Renfrew Country District School Board and Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (except for Zone 4 Madazaska)
  • French language schools in Arnprior, Kingston, Pembroke and Trenton.

