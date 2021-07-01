OTTAWA -- The Canadian Snowbirds flew over Ottawa on Canada Day.

While the usual Canada Day party on Parliament Hill is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tutor jets treated Ottawa residents to a flypast at 12 p.m.

The Snowbirds flew over Parliament Hill, before doing a fly-by over most of Ottawa.

In a statement on Twitter, the Snowbirds said the team was dedicating the flypasts to Indigenous children and communities following the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

"Today is Canada Day and the @CFSnowbirds believe it's important to participate while acknowledging and reflecting on the darker moments of our history and impact on our Indigenous communities," said the Snowbirds on Twitter. "Our members will be dedicating their flypasts to the Indigenous children and communities."

On Tuesday, the Snowbirds arrived in Ottawa for the annual Canada Day flypast, and flew over several parts of Ottawa.

The Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill and Major's Hill Park have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Canadian Heritage is hosting a virtual Canada Day show at 8 p.m.

The Snowbirds are scheduled to return to the national capital region September 11-12 for the Gatineau Airshow.