A snow squall warning is in effect for Ottawa, with the possibility of heavy flurries at times through the day.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for cloudy conditions with flurries a high of -2 C Sunday. The expected snowfall is between 2 and 4 cm.

A snow squall watch was upgraded to a warning just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

"A brief but intense snow squall, associated with the passage of a sharp cold front, is expected to track southeast across the region," Environment Canada says.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Ottawa could see 2 to 4 cm of snow fall within an hour, according to the warning.

A sharp drop in temperature is expected overnight as it plunges to a low of -22 C with a wind chill of -29.

Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of -9 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.

Wednesday's forecast includes a few clouds, a chance of flurries, and a high of -4 C.