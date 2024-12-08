Ottawa driver hits the road impaired despite winter driving conditions: OPP

An Ottawa driver has been charged with impaired driving after he "chose to drink and drive” Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The driver was stopped while a winter travel advisory issued by Environment Canada was in effect for Ottawa. Police say he was “putting himself and others at risk."

The driver is facing a three-day driving suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Police note that Saturday night was busy for them in the capital, as they responded to multiple collisions due to the heavy snowfall the city received.

"Ottawa OPP are busy responding to multiple collisions in the city tonight, including this one, which involved a snowplow. The snowfall is heavy and accumulating quickly. If you don’t need to go out, stay home,” police said on X.

Officers had asked drivers to adjust to winter driving conditions and drive safely earlier in the day.