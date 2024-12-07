Man suffers critical injuries after crash during snowstorm in Ottawa's south end
One person suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash during a snowstorm in Ottawa's south end on Saturday evening.
The Ottawa Police Service says officers were called to the area of Albion Road and Mitch Owens Road, near the community of Greely, at approximately 6:45 p.m.
An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson says the crash happened at a high rate of speed and involved a dump truck and a vehicle.
A man was extricated from the vehicle and treated on scene. He was taken to the trauma centre with critical injuries, paramedics say.
Albion Road is currently closed to all traffic between Mitch Owens Road and Rideau Road.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall throughout the evening.
Police are asking drivers to adjust to winter driving conditions and drive cautiously.
