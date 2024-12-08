Woman dead, 2 injured in Lanark Highlands crash

A woman has died and two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Lanark Highlands on Saturday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say the crash happened in a rural area on Black Creek Road near Loves Road, about 100 kilometres west of Ottawa at around 3:20 p.m.

A small sedan-type vehicle was found to have rolled over onto its roof and one of the occupants was trapped inside.

Emergency services at the scene found a 41-year-old woman with serious injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing by OPP and the Chief Coroner of Ontario.

Roads in the area were closed for about seven hours on Saturday and have since re-opened.