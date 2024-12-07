Ottawa gets in the festive spirit with residents flocking Christmas markets

With Christmas Day just three weeks away, hundreds made their way out to enjoy all the festivities Ottawa has to offer.

Over half a dozen Christmas markets took place across the region this weekend. Saturday saw a full slate, with Santa Claus parades in Richmond, Carp and Stittsville, as well as Christmas markets at Lansdowne and the Byward Market.

Austin McKinney and his family were at the Ottawa Christmas Market in Lansdowne, getting into their holiday cheer.

"We love it, it's an amazing place for families," McKinney said, spending time with his wife Sarah and son Marco.

"It feels like Christmas with all the snow, immediately just pulls you to that Christmas spirit."

From skating on the rink, to shopping for stocking stuffers at the vendors, there is something for everybody at Lansdowne,

"We are hoping he will remember strolling through the colours, seeing the lights, the smells," McKinney said about his son. "He's pointing at the people skating, it's a really nice memory for a family to make."

Across town at the ByWard Market, carolers were singing Christmas tunes and vendors displayed their holiday crafts joined by aerial artists who thrilled crowds in the market square.

At City Hall, it was the mayor's 22nd annual Christmas celebration.

The free outdoor event welcomed Santa and Mrs. Claus to Marion Dewar Plaza inside warmed cabins along with marshmallow roasting, horse-drawn wagon rides and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The Rink of Dreams officially opened to the public on Saturday with hundreds of people skating for hours.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe notes having the rink open is one of his favourite parts of the holiday season.

"It's such a great rink to have in downtown Ottawa. I get to see people on it every day when I come to work, which is amazing." Sutcliffe said.

"I'm really glad to have it open again and it will be open right through the holidays and well into January. It's wonderful."

Being able to host the event is something Sutcliffe says he looks forward to every year.

"There are so many people here today, families, people from all over the community who have come here to celebrate the holidays, to see Santa Claus, to have roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate and beaver tails. It's such a great event." Sutcliffe said

Both the Lansdowne and ByWard Markets run until Jan. 5. The Rink of Dreams will remain open to the public until mid January.