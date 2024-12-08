OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Members who served in peacekeeping mission in Sarajevo gathering at Canadian War Museum

    Canadian War Museum
    

    A retired veteran who’s currently collecting memories from members who served in Canada’s peacekeeping mission in Sarajevo is holding a gathering Saturday afternoon at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa.

    The event will take place from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

    Roger Chabot, a veteran who turned into a military artist, is set to interview members who served during the Sarajevo airport opening in 1992, including retired general Lewis MacKenzie. MacKenzie is an order of Canada recipient. He is known for establishing and commanding Sector Sarajevo as part of the United Nations Protection Force in the former Yugoslavia in 1992.

    Chabot’s mission "is to make sure everybody knows," he told 580 CFRA Live Sunday morning.

    “When we say Lest We Forget, we cannot remember what we don’t know," he said.

    Chabot was commissioned by The Royal 22nd Regiment to produce a painting depicting the events that occurred in July 1992.

    The painting will be unveiled at the Citadelle of Quebec in Quebec City early 2025.

    More to come

