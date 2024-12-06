What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 6-8

Santa Claus continues the tour of Ottawa and eastern Ontario, Christmas markets are open across the region and the Senators and 67’s each play twice at home this weekend.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Ottawa Charge

See the Ottawa Charge at the Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

The Charge faces the Montreal Victoire in PWHL action at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are home twice this weekend at the Canadian Tire Centre.

On Saturday, the Senators host the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, see the Senators face the New York Islanders at 5 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

Ottawa 67’s

See the Ottawa 67’s twice this weekend at the Arena at TD Place.

Friday night, the 67’s face the Sarnia Sting at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Barrie Colts visit TD Place for a 2 p.m. game against the 67’s. Sunday is the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game, with bears collected to support CTV and MOVE 100’s Toy Mountain and other local community organizations.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.

Russell Peters

Russell Peters brings his “Relax Canada! It’s not that serious world tour” to Ottawa Saturday night.

See the comedian at the Arena at TD Place.

For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.

Christmas at Ottawa City Hall

Don’t miss the Mayor’s 22nd annual Christmas Celebration on Saturday at Ottawa City Hall.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy hot chocolate, horse-drawn wagon rides and a skate on the Rink of Dreams. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m.

The Mayor’s Christmas Celebration runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.

Santa Claus Parades in Ottawa

Santa Claus has a busy weekend scheduled in Ottawa. Here is a look at the Christmas parade schedule:

Friday: Osgoode Village Parade of Lights at 7 p.m.

Saturday: Constance and Buckham’s Bay Santa Parade at 5 p.m.

Saturday: Richmond Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Stittsville Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.

Saturday: Huntley Community Association Santa Claus Parade at 6 p.m.

Saturday: Fitzroy Harbour Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Metcalfe Santa Parade Food and Toy Drive at 2 p.m.

Mississippi Mills Christmas Parades

Santa Claus will have a busy weekend in Mississippi Mills.

The Pakenham Santa Claus parade is Saturday at 1 p.m. The Almonte Christmas Night Parade is Sunday at 5 p.m.

Perth Santa Claus Parade

The Perth Santa Claus Parade is Saturday night.

The theme for this year’s parade is A Candy Cane Christmas.

The parade will start at the Factory on Sunset Boulevard at 5 p.m., and will run on Wilson Street, Foster, Gore Street, Cockburn Street and onto Wilson Street, finishing at Queen Elizabeth School.

Ottawa Christmas Market

It’s the third weekend for the Ottawa Christmas Market at Lansdowne Park.

Checkout over 50 local vendors, music, workshops, food and drinks and more this holiday season. You can also visit Santa.

The Ottawa Christmas Market is open Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com.

613Holiday Night Market

The 613Holiday Night Market is Friday night at Lansdowne.

Checkout 140 vendors from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.

Christmas Farmers Market

The Ottawa Farmers Market Christmas Market is every Saturday and Sunday at Lansdowne.

The market is open weekends until Dec. 22.

ByWard Market Winter Market

The ByWard Winter Market continues all weekend in Ottawa’s ByWard Market.

Wander through the rows of outdoor market vendors offering unique local crafts, holiday treats and more. You can also go for a skate on the outdoor synthetic rink on William Street.

For more information on the ByWard Market Winter Market, visit www.byward-market.com.

Christmas markets this weekend

Signatures Originals Christmas craft show at the EY Centre – Friday to Sunday

Cumberland Farmers’ Market Christmas Market – Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orléans Holiday Arts Market at the Shenkman Arts Centre: Saturday at 10 a.m.

Not Your Typical Holiday Market at Zibi Albert Island: Saturday and Sunday

Light Up the Night – Almonte

Almonte kicks off the holiday season with the Light Up the Night.

It’s an open-air concert and a breathtaking display of fireworks on Friday.

Vendors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with the stage show starting at 7 p.m.

National Arts Centre

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday-Sunday: The Nutcracker

Friday-Saturday: Cispersonnages en quete d’auteurice

Saturday: Kellylee Evans – Winter Song

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe

Les Petits Ballets presents the Nutcracker on Friday and Saturday.

There are two shows on Saturday – 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

On the Farce Day of Christmas

The Ottawa Little Theatre presents On the Farce Day of Christmas, a Christmas comedy by Kevin Levine.

On the Farce Day of Christmas runs until Dec. 21.

For tickets and information, visit www.ottawalittletheatre.com.

Magic of Lights

Enjoy a festive drive through the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks.

The drive-thru holiday lights experience features your favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 4. For tickets and information, visit, https://magicoflights.com/locations/ottawa-on/.

Alight at Night Festival

The historic village at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg is decorated for the holidays during the Alight at Night Festival.

Over one million lights illuminate the historic village, creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop.

Alight at Night runs until Jan. 4.

For tickets and information, visit www.uppercanadavillage.com.

Vintage Village of Lights

The Cumberland Heritage Village Museum hosts Vintage Village of Lights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22.

Enjoy a postcard-perfect 1920s and 30s heritage village charmingly decorated for the holidays.

A Very Retro Christmas

The Nepean Museum invites you to enjoy a Very Retro Christmas on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is paid at the door.

Stanley’s Holiday Stroll

Take a walk through a mesmerizing wonderland at Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm this holiday season.

The Stanley’s Holiday Stroll is a trail through the illuminated woods, with sparkling trees and an enchanting atmosphere.

The Holiday Stroll is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 22 and again on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

Stanley’s Christmas Village

Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm invites you to visit the Christmas Village.

Activities include a tractor-drawn ride to the Christmas Village, a visit with Santa, Frosty’s Craft Station, the Christmas Tree Farm and more.

The Christmas Village is open on weekends to Dec. 23.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs play twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Place.

The Frontenacs face the Barrie Colts Friday night at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Frontenacs host the Sarnia Sting for a 2 p.m. game.

Kingston Grand Theatre

The following events will be at the Kingston Grand Theatre this weekend:

Sunday: Goodnight Moon and the Runaway Bunny

Kingston Holiday Market

The Kingston Holiday Market is this weekend and next weekend at the Tett Centre.

Checkout local artists and makers.

Admission is free.

Brockville River of Lights

Blockhouse Island is lit up for the holidays in Brockville.

Enjoy a free light and sound show nightly until Jan. 6. The full light and sound show runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The show is approximately 40 minutes before repeating the set.

You can also ride the Aquatarium Holiday Train around Blockhouse Island.

Brockville Farmers Christmas Night Market

The Brockville Farmers’ Market Christmas Market is Saturday at the Aquatarium.

The night market is also on Dec. 14 and 21.