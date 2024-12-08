OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Slushy road conditions, rain showers or flurries in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday

    People make their way through the falling snow in downtown Ottawa, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) People make their way through the falling snow in downtown Ottawa, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    Attention pedestrians and drivers! Roads are slushy in Ottawa, though the periods of snow are ending this Sunday morning.

    Ottawa has received 19 centimetres of snow since Saturday afternoon.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 3 C, which feels like minus 7 this morning. Mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers are also in the forecast for today.

    Tonight, a low of -8 C and few clouds are expected.

    The weather agency warns on its website about icy and slippery roads starting Monday at 7 p.m. and ending Tuesday at 7 p.m.

    “Freezing rain may cause surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots to become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” says Environment Canada on its website.

    Monday will see a high of -5 C with periods of snow. A low of -1 C and periods of snow are expected for the night.

    On Tuesday, a high of 5 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected. A low of 0 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries are expected.

    The weather agency issued a winter travel advisory Saturday, as a local amount of 10-15 cm of snow was expected. The advisory remained in effect until Sunday morning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to budget for the holidays and avoid debt

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew Below offers some helpful tips and budgeting advice to help ease your financial stress during the holidays.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News