Slushy road conditions, rain showers or flurries in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday

Attention pedestrians and drivers! Roads are slushy in Ottawa, though the periods of snow are ending this Sunday morning.

Ottawa has received 19 centimetres of snow since Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 3 C, which feels like minus 7 this morning. Mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers are also in the forecast for today.

Tonight, a low of -8 C and few clouds are expected.

The weather agency warns on its website about icy and slippery roads starting Monday at 7 p.m. and ending Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“Freezing rain may cause surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots to become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” says Environment Canada on its website.

Monday will see a high of -5 C with periods of snow. A low of -1 C and periods of snow are expected for the night.

On Tuesday, a high of 5 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected. A low of 0 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries are expected.

The weather agency issued a winter travel advisory Saturday, as a local amount of 10-15 cm of snow was expected. The advisory remained in effect until Sunday morning.