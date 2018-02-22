

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 60-year-old man was treated for leg injuries following his arrest in Ottawa's east-end last weekend.

The Special Investigations Unit says Ottawa Police were called to a Boston Pizza on St. Laurent Boulevard Sunday evening in response to a man making threats to restaurant staff.

The SIU says there was an “interaction” between the man and officers both inside and outside the restaurant, and the man was arrested.

The man was treated for a serious leg injury in hospital.

Four subject officers will be investigated, while six others have been designated as witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit