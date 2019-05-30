

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police say no one was hurt in an early morning shooting in Centretown.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Lyon St. and Cooper St. early Thursday morning.

Police say one bullet entered an unoccupied residence in the 200 block of Lyon St.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.