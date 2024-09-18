Woman missing, man rescued on Ottawa River after going out in a kayak

A search is underway in the Ottawa River for a 30-year-old woman reported missing while kayaking near Pembroke, Ont..

Ontario Provincial Police say two people went out in a two-person kayak Tuesday night near the Highway-148 bridge to Allumette Island.

Police earlier said the people were in a kayak and a canoe, but later said it was a two-person kayak that had capsized.

A 34-year-old man was rescued by a resident. Police received a call reporting the incident at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

OPP Emergency Response Team, multiple Marine Units, Surete du Quebec, Pembroke Fire Department and County of Renfrew Paramedics are still searching for the woman.

As of around 3:30 p.m., OPP said the search was continuing with aviation services and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit has also been brought in.