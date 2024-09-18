10-minute headways on off-peak LRT service will be maintained as OC Transpo studies fall ridership

Ottawa City Council has voted to maintain O-Train Line 1 service at current levels to give OC Transpo additional time to study ridership patterns this fall.

As of Aug. 26, service on the LRT was reduced to one train every 10 minutes between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and between 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays in order to save the system money. OC Transpo is facing a $25.6 million deficit this year and a projected $120 million deficit next year.

Last week, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said the move to cut off-peak LRT service will save OC Transpo around $600,000 this year.

"Which is not a lot, but each penny counts," she told last Thursday's Transit Commission meeting.

A motion by Jeff Leiper to restore off-peak service back to every five minutes once the Trillium Line opens was referred to Wednesday's council meeting to give staff time to determine savings that could still be achieved with headways between five and 10 minutes.

Stittsville Ward Coun. Glen Gower, however, introduced a replacement motion Wednesday calling on OC Transpo staff to study ridership patterns this fall—noting the return of federal public servants to downtown office buildings at least three days per week—and report back to Transit Commission within three months with recommendations for future service levels. Council was told that passing Gower's motion would eliminate the need for Leiper's motion.

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine attempted to amend Gower's motion to also restore five-minute headways immediately, using a projected tax-supported program revenue surplus to cover the cost, but his amendment was voted down, even after Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney suggested a seven-minute headway for off-peak service instead of a five-minute headway.

Gower's motion to revisit service levels in three months passed by a vote of 14 to 11.

Voting yes were Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and councillors Cathy Curry, Steve Desroches, Wilson Lo, David Brown, Marty Carr, Clarke Kelly, Catherine Kitts, George Darouze, Matthew Luloff, Glen Gower, Allan Hubley, David Hill, and Laura Dudas.

Voting no were councillors Laine Johnson, Stéphanie Plante, Jeff Leiper, Rawlson King, Tim Tierney, Sean Devine, Riley Brockington, Theresa Kavanagh, Shawn Menard, Ariel Troster, and Jessica Bradley.

Amilcar noted that staff have the delegated authority to change service patterns based on the needs of the system, and said one to two extra trains can be added to off-peak service if riderhship levels demand it.

Councillors also approved the 2025 budget directions Wednesday, which include a maximum 2.9 per cent increase to property taxes and most city operations, but without specific answers for transit, given the $120 million funding gap and the mayor's campaign for additional funding from the federal and provincial governments. Gower's motion also called on the mayor to continue to engage with federal and provincial governments to secure fair and adequate funding for public transit.