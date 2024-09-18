Search underway for dog missing after collision on Highway 417: Ottawa OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking the public for help in finding a dog who went missing following a collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Monday.

Police say the dog took off scared when the owner got into a collision on the highway and Panmure Road.

"So far, all efforts to locate the dog have been unsuccessful," the OPP said in a post on X.

The male dog is described as being a black lab mix with a pineapple collar.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 and reference number E241241359, or contact the Cedar View Animal Hospital at 613-825-5001.