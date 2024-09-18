Forensic identification officer testifies at Ayoub trial

OTTAWA
    Ottawa Courthouse on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Courthouse on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Photographs of eyeglasses with an apparent broken arm, a purse with a "severed" strap and a reusable bag filled with groceries at the bottom of a staircase were among those shown to the jury at the first-degree murder trial of Hamid Ayoub Wednesday morning.

    Ayoub has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Hanadi Mohamed, and the attempted murder of their daughter in June 2021.

    After each member of the jury was provided with a thick binder containing photographs, Ottawa police detective Erik Burnie walked the jury through how the crime scene was photographed from multiple angles, the importance of collecting items without contaminating them along with packaging, transporting and storing them in their lab.

    On Tuesday court heard Mohamed had been stabbed 23 times. She died of her injuries at the scene. She had just been returning from grocery shopping with her daughter when she was attacked, the Crown said.

    Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.

