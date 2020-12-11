KINGSTON -- A 44-year-old man is facing charges after Kingston police say he spat at an employee and yelled at her when asked to wear a mask in a store.

On Nov. 6, the employee of a convenience store noticed the man was not wearing a mask when he entered the store in downtown Kingston.

Police say when the man was asked to put on a mask he was holding in his hand, the accused began to yell and berate the employee.

"Once the accused realized that he would not receive service until he complied with the victim's request he put on his mask and apologized for his actions," said police in a statement.

"Immediately after the transaction was completed however, the accused took off his mask and continued to yell at the victim. He then proceeded to spit at her."

Police say the saliva struck the Plexiglas protective shield on the counter, and the accused left the store.

Investigators used store security video to identify the suspect.

The Kingston man is charged with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief under $5,000.