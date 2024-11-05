More O-Train Line 1 disruptions scheduled because planned maintenance wasn't finished on time

There will be two more days of reduced service on the Confederation Line LRT this week because some of the maintenance that was supposed to be completed by this past weekend wasn't.

In a memo to city councillors, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said that while Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) completed most of the maintenance it undertook between Oct. 19 and Nov. 3, it did not complete all of its rail grinding work on time.

"Completing the planned rail grinding work is key in supporting the long-term reliability and sustainability of O-Train Line 1," Amilcar wrote.

She said OC Transpo has worked with RTM to plan for the completion of this work as soon as possible and with "minimal impacts to customers."

There are two days when service adjustments will be required, she said.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, O-Train Line 1 will close early between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations at 11 p.m. Trains will continue to run between Hurdman and Blair stations until the end of the service day. R1 buses will run between Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture.

On Sunday, Nov.10, O-Train Line 1 will run between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations all day, with R1 buses running between Rideau and Blair stations all day. Shuttle bus service will run between Cyrville and St-Laurent stations, and between Lees Station and Mackenzie King Bridge, as well on Sunday.

Amilcar expects full Line 1 service to resume in time for the start of service on Monday, Nov. 11.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these additional service adjustments, and we thank our customers for their patience during the temporary closures," she wrote.