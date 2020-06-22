OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm watch that had been issued for the City of Ottawa and surrounding regions has ended.

The weather service issued a severe thunderstom watch just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday and updated it to a warning at around 4:15 p.m.

"At 4:12 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," the warning said.

"This line is located from just west of Innisville to Pakenham and moving northeast 60 km/h."

The warning covered Ottawa as well as the Smiths Falls, Lanark, and Sharbot Lake areas.

"Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," Environment Canada said.

By 4:50 p.m., the warning ended, with a statement that the storms that were being monitored had weakened or moved out of the region.

Radar images show a storm in the Innisville area gradually weakening as it approached Ottawa.

Severe thunderstorm watches remained in effect for the region until just after 6 p.m., when all thunderstorm watches ended.

A heat warning remains in effect for the area.