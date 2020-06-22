Advertisement
Another scorcher in Ottawa as heat warning continues
Monday will be the capital's sixth straight day with a temperature of at least 30 C.
OTTAWA -- Expect another scorcher in Ottawa on Monday after an exceptionally hot weekend.
A heat warning remains in effect for the capital region, with temperatures expected to soar to 33 C on Monday. With the humidex, it will feel more like 39.
“A warm and increasingly humid airmass will continue to dominate the area,” Environment Canada says in its latest warning.
The weather agency is also forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers Monday afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.
Tuesday will be a little bit cooler with a high of 28 C, although the humidex is still expected to reach 34.
Environment Canada says ‘significantly cooler’ temperatures will arrive Tuesday night.
Wednesday’s temperature is expected to reach just 23 C.
Cooling centres open
The City of Ottawa has opened five emergency cooling centres for anyone seeking some relief from the heat.
The cooling centres are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and are located at:
- Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre - 102 Greenview Avenue
- Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre - 3320 Paul Anka Drive
- Hintonburg Community Centre - 1064 Wellington Street West
- Sandy Hill Community Centre - 250 Somerset Street East
- St. Laurent Complex - 525 Cote Street
The cooling centres will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are many other options for anyone looking to cool off, including splash pads, beaches, and newly reopened malls.
Staying cool during the heat wave
Ottawa Public Health offers these tips to stay cool during the heat wave:
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space
- Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- Take cool baths and showers as often as needed
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun