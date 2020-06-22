OTTAWA -- Expect another scorcher in Ottawa on Monday after an exceptionally hot weekend.

A heat warning remains in effect for the capital region, with temperatures expected to soar to 33 C on Monday. With the humidex, it will feel more like 39.

“A warm and increasingly humid airmass will continue to dominate the area,” Environment Canada says in its latest warning.

Monday will be the sixth straight day with a temperature of at least 30 C in Ottawa.

The weather agency is also forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers Monday afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Tuesday will be a little bit cooler with a high of 28 C, although the humidex is still expected to reach 34.

Environment Canada says ‘significantly cooler’ temperatures will arrive Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s temperature is expected to reach just 23 C.

Cooling centres open

The City of Ottawa has opened five emergency cooling centres for anyone seeking some relief from the heat.

The cooling centres are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and are located at:

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre - 102 Greenview Avenue

Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre - 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Hintonburg Community Centre - 1064 Wellington Street West

Sandy Hill Community Centre - 250 Somerset Street East

St. Laurent Complex - 525 Cote Street

The cooling centres will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are many other options for anyone looking to cool off, including splash pads, beaches, and newly reopened malls.

Staying cool during the heat wave

Ottawa Public Health offers these tips to stay cool during the heat wave: