Several hours of freezing rain expected Thursday morning in Ottawa

CTV Ottawa: Freezing rain warning

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit

U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.

