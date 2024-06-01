Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont., 'foul play' ruled out

Brockville Police says a pedestrian,37, has died following a collision with a train heading to Toronto.

It happened Saturday just West of Perth Street.

In an update on Sunday, police said "foul play has been ruled out."

Police say they received a call reporting a collision involving a train and a pedestrian shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they confirmed the incident.

"Unfortunately, this incident resulted in a fatality," Brockville Police said in a news release on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

A passenger on the train told CTV News Ottawa she was on train 63 heading to Toronto from Brockville, Ont. with her wife.

The train was stopped for three hours when the incident happened, she said.

The passenger noted that police officers were still on scene when the train left.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Via Rail Canada for comments.