OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, on a day when Ontario saw its lowest daily case count update in months.

Provincewide, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario, with zero new deaths.

It was the lowest number of new cases reported in Ontario since March 18.

Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have more information as it becomes available.