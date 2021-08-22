OTTAWA -- Two busy access ramps on Highway 417 in Centretown and the Glebe will be closed starting this week for construction.

The Highway 417 eastbound exit ramp at Bronson Avenue will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Monday, until next June.

The Highway 417 westbound access ramp at Lyon Street will close at 10 p.m. Monday. The ramp will remain closed until November 2025.

In a statement, the city of Ottawa says the closures are necessary so crews can replace retaining walls, noise barrier walls and repair existing infrastructure along the highway.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Mayor Jim Watson said these closures would be a challenge for commuters.

"This work has to get done at some point; there's never a perfect time," Watsons said. "We're going to try to do our best to make sure the traffic flows as smoothly as possible but I have to be perfectly frank: it's going to be a challenge."

Motorists are advised to follow these detours for the closures:

Hwy. 417 eastbound exit ramp at Bronson

To exit before reaching the closed ramp, take the Carling/Kirkwood Avenue exit ramp

Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue to Bronson Avenue

Or

To exit after passing the closed ramp, take the Kent Street exit ramp

Turn left at Catherine Street and continue to Bronson Avenue

Hwy. 417 westbound access ramp at Lyon Street

Continue westbound on Catherine Street

Access Highway 417 westbound at Bronson Avenue

Plan your travels in advance, #OttCity!

Note the upcoming ramp closures:

- Hwy 417 EB off-ramp at Bronson Ave. starting August 23 at 10 pm.

- Hwy 417 WB on-ramp at Lyon St. starting August 24, at 10 pm.

Signed detours will be in place.

Details: https://t.co/ttZAQ2PvW1 pic.twitter.com/BU08iLjqkT — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) August 22, 2021

The Ministry of Transportation has announced plans to replace the Bronson Avenue bridge, one of five bridges scheduled to be replaced over the next five years. Noise barriers are also being added along the highway from Bronson to Lyon Street.