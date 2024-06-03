Hudson's Bay asks city not to designate Rideau Street location as heritage property

The Hudson's Bay Company is asking the city not to designate the department store's location across from the Rideau Centre as a heritage property, for fear it would diminish its value for a future sale or redevelopment.

City of Ottawa staff have recommended to the city's built heritage committee that the front exterior of the store located at 73 Rideau Street be designated under the Ontario Heritage Act.

City staff say the store has historical value for its Beaux-Arts architectural style, a popular style in Canada in the early 1900's. The store also stood as the site of the Freiman department store, built in several phases between 1926 and 1929.

"Throughout the store’s 71-year history, the Freiman department store became the largest and most iconic department store in Ottawa," a report to the city's built heritage committee says.

The building has been occupied by The Bay since the 1970's.

In a letter addressed to the city clerk last month, The Bay says the designation would incur increased costs to the property and cause the property to be "less marketable" in the event of a sale.

"In the event we wish to redevelop the Property, the redevelopment will be more costly as a result of being required to maintain the protected elements of the buildings," said Hudson's Bay vice-president of real estate Franco Perugini in the letter.

"The protection of the large display windows on the first storey may potentially harm future tenanting opportunities, making it more difficult to lease the Property."

The company is also asking that staff provide additional time to review any additional materials from the committee and to review the supporting heritage documents.

Its five-storey massing, stone cladding, flat roof and symmetrical façade have defined the commercial character of Rideau Street, staff say.

The first two storeys, as well as the six storey, features arched windows—another classical element often used in the Beaux-Arts style. The George Street façade at the rear of the building is already part of the ByWard Market Heritage Conservation District under the Ontario Heritage Act.

Despite The Bay's objections, city staff say their arguments "do not provide new or substantive information" and maintain that the property merits heritage designation.

"Heritage designation does not dictate or require that a building have or maintain a particular use, nor does it limit who may use a building. Staff have recommended that the proposed designation be limited to the exterior, so there would not be any heritage permit requirement for interior changes to accommodate new tenants," city staff say in the report to the heritage committee.

Staff say marketability or potential impacts to the sale of a property are not a consideration when evaluating a property for designation and would not have a significant impact with the rear of the store already being designated.

"In staff’s opinion, the designation of the portion of the building facing Rideau Street would unify the property’s designation status and clarify the permitting requirements for any potential new owner, in the event of sale. Additionally, there may be opportunities for new marketing potential that highlights the history of the property and its cultural heritage value," the report says.

City councillors will discuss and vote on the matter at the next built heritage committee meeting on June 11. If passed, the issue would be left up to city council.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Hudson’s Bay Company for comment.