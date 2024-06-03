Child in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water at Britannia Beach

Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the beach at around 3:50 p.m. on reports that a young boy had gone under the water.

Ottawa firefighters who responded to the scene performed CPR before Ottawa paramedics arrived. The child was then taken to hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

Lifeguards are not yet posted at Britannia Beach. The City of Ottawa says supervised swimming will begin June 15 at Britannia, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island beaches.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.