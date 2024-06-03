OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Child in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water at Britannia Beach

    Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance
    Share

    Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.

    Emergency responders were called to the beach at around 3:50 p.m. on reports that a young boy had gone under the water.

    Ottawa firefighters who responded to the scene performed CPR before Ottawa paramedics arrived. The child was then taken to hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

    Further details were not immediately available.

    Lifeguards are not yet posted at Britannia Beach. The City of Ottawa says supervised swimming will begin June 15 at Britannia, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island beaches. 

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News