OTTAWA -- Gatineau's Casino du Lac-Leamy is set to reopen on Thursday.

Loto-Québec has said it will gradually reopen establishments in the province to comply with proper hygiene standards and physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lac Leamy casino is one of eight establishments reopening between July 3 and August 3, with Casino de Montréal scheduled to reopen last, on August 3.

Casino du Lac-Leamy will have a limit of 250 people per section, with a maximum of 1,000 gamblers allowed in the facility at one time.

There will be an online reservation process and customers will be required to wear a mask.

Machines will be cleaned between each use, with the casino cleaned daily.

There will be fewer slot machines available to ensure physical distancing, less people allowed at each gaming table, and gamblers won’t be allowed to handle cards or chips. Customers will be given rubber-tipped styluses to avoid touching slot machines

Bars and show halls will remain closed; however, food services will be available.

Loto-Québec ordered the closure of all casinos across Quebec on March 12 due to COVID-19.

All information on the reopening and applicable measures is available on the Loto-Quebec website.