Child dies after three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 last Friday

A young girl died has died from her injuries two days after being seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 by Carp Road shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday. Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle travelling eastbound crossed the centre median into oncoming traffic.

A young child was airlifted to CHEO after the crash.

On Monday, the OPP said a one-year-old girl died her injuries on Sunday morning.

A three-year-old girl was treated for "minor scrapes and bruises," according to the OPP. The driver of one of the vehicles remained in critical and stable condition at hospital.

The OPP said over the weekend it continued to investigate the collision.