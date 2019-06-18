Sens announce preseason schedule
The Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 14, 2015. (Patrick Doyle/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 12:05PM EDT
The Ottawa Senators have announced their preseason schedule.
The Sens will be playing two home games and four road games this preseason, starting September 17.
Their first game will be in St. John’s, NL, to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs and Sens then fly back to Ottawa for a game at the Canadian Tire Centre the next day.
The lineup also includes two matches each against the Canucks and the Habs. Montreal will be the other visiting team for Ottawa’s second home game of the preseason. The preseason will end with a match against Montreal at the Bell Centre.
2019-20 Ottawa Senators pre-season schedule (all times Eastern)
- Tuesday, Sept. 17: Ottawa vs. Toronto (at St. John's, N.L.), 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 18: Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 21: Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 23: Ottawa at Vancouver (at Abbotsford, B.C.), 10 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25: Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 28: Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.