Community gathers to remember Const. Thomas Roberts
Const. Thomas Roberts leaves behind his wife Shawna and 10-month-old son Theo. (GoFundMe)
Catherine Lathem, CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 11:51AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 3:14PM EDT
OTTAWA - A Celebration of Life was held for Ottawa Police Constable Thomas Roberts Monday afternoon.
Roberts, 35, died by suicide inside Ottawa Police headquarters on Friday, September 27.
Roberts' family arrived by police escort to the memorial service at the Ottawa Police Association at 141 Catherine Street.
A GoFundMe page established for Roberts’ wife and son has grown to more than $32,000.