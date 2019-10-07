

Catherine Lathem, CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - A Celebration of Life was held for Ottawa Police Constable Thomas Roberts Monday afternoon.

Roberts, 35, died by suicide inside Ottawa Police headquarters on Friday, September 27.

Roberts' family arrived by police escort to the memorial service at the Ottawa Police Association at 141 Catherine Street.

Heartbreaking scene as Cst. Roberts wife Shawna makes her way into the Celebration of Life at @OttawaPolice Association @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/koMRBRqQmT — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) October 7, 2019

An emotional scene outside @OttawaPolice Association on Catherine St. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/3CHTjZVlPf — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) October 7, 2019 The Detective with the OPS Robbery Unit leaves behind his wife Shawna Button and the couple’s 10-month old son Theo.

A GoFundMe page established for Roberts’ wife and son has grown to more than $32,000.