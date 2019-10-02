

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - An Ottawa police officer who died by suicide inside Ottawa police headquarters will be remembered on Monday.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Constable Thomas Roberts, 35, on Monday October 7th, at 1pm inside the Ottawa Police Association at 141 Catherine Street.

An Ottawa police spokesperson says it will be a private service for Cst. Roberts’ family, friends and fellow officers.

Cst. Roberts’, a detective with the OPS Robbery Unit, was found dead inside headquarters Friday.

Friends have set up a gofundme page to help support Roberts’ wife Shawna Button and 10-month-old son Theo.