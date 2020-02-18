Senators trade Dylan DeMelo to Winnipeg for draft pick
Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki (74) celebrates his goal with teammate Dylan DeMelo (2) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photo)
OTTAWA -- Just days before the NHL trade deadline, the Ottawa Senators have traded defenceman Dylan DeMelo.
The Sens announced DeMelo was traded to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2020 third-round draft pick.
DeMelo had 10 assists in 49 games for the Senators this season.
The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the 2011 NHL draft. The Senators acquired DeMelo, along with Chris Tierney, Josh Norris, Rudolfs Balcers and conditional draft picks in the trade for Erik Karlsson in September, 2018.