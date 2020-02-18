OTTAWA -- Just days before the NHL trade deadline, the Ottawa Senators have traded defenceman Dylan DeMelo.

The Sens announced DeMelo was traded to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2020 third-round draft pick.

DeMelo had 10 assists in 49 games for the Senators this season.

Trade alert: The #Sens have acquired a 2020 third-round draft pick from @NHLJets in exchange for defenceman Dylan DeMelo.



Alerte transaction : Les #Sens ont acquis un choix de troisième ronde en 2020 des Jets de Winnipeg en retour du défenseur Dylan DeMelo. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 18, 2020

The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the 2011 NHL draft. The Senators acquired DeMelo, along with Chris Tierney, Josh Norris, Rudolfs Balcers and conditional draft picks in the trade for Erik Karlsson in September, 2018.