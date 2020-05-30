OTTAWA -- Several homes were evacuated in East Hawkesbury Township overnight after a fire at a commercial garage.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer on patrol spotted spoke and flames coming from a commercial garage at 1841 Principale Street at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday.

“Due to the presence of propane tanks at a nearby residence, the officer quickly woke up the occupants of the home and had them leave for their own safety,” the OPP said in a statement.

“Several other homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution after a small explosion occurred.”

The Hawkesbury and East Hawkesbury Fire Departments contained the blaze to the garage.

The Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.